US stocks look to open higher

NASDAQ up 83 points. It is up three of the last four trading days



Dow is up 25 points. It is down two of the last three trading days. The Dow is 0.4% below its record close



S&P is up 11 points. The S&P index is 0.1% below its record close

US yields are lower with the 10 year now down -4.4 basis points at 1.5246.







Spot gold is also lower by $5.80 or -0.3% $1893.57.







The price of bitcoin is down $-1661 or -4.83% at $32,783. Yesterday the White House said that they were able to clawback most of the ransomware from the Continental pipeline attack. That as bitcoin traders worried about the anonymity of the digital currency.







WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.23 -0.33% at $68.99. The high price today reached $69.40. The low price has extended to $68.47. Yesterday the price stalled exactly at $70 – a nice round number where sellers leaned.





