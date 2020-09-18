US stocks mixed in early NY trading
Technical Analysis
S&P unchanged. Nasdaq up. Dow down
The US stocks are trading mixed in early New York trading. A snapshot of the major indices 8 or so minutes into the opening is showing:
In other markets as US equity trading gets underway shows:
- S&P index up 1.6 points or 0.05% at 3358.20
- NASDAQ index up 31 points or 0.29% at 10941.48
- Dow industrial average down 38 points or -0.13% at 27873
- spot gold up $4.20 or 0.21% 1948.26
- spot silver down $0.19 were -0.76% at $26.83
- WTI crude oil futures up $0.16 or 0.39% of $41.13 erasing earlier declines.
In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged:
- 2 year 0.131%, -0.4 basis points
- 10 year 0.678%, -0.9 basis points
- 30 year 1.43%, -0 point basis points
IN the forex market, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest.