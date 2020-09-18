US stocks mixed in early NY trading

S&P unchanged. Nasdaq up. Dow down

The US stocks are trading mixed in early New York trading. A snapshot of the major indices 8 or so minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index up 1.6 points or 0.05% at 3358.20



NASDAQ index up 31 points or 0.29% at 10941.48



Dow industrial average down 38 points or -0.13% at 27873



spot gold up $4.20 or 0.21% 1948.26



spot silver down $0.19 were -0.76% at $26.83



WTI crude oil futures up $0.16 or 0.39% of $41.13 erasing earlier declines.

In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged:

2 year 0.131%, -0.4 basis points



10 year 0.678%, -0.9 basis points



30 year 1.43%, -0 point basis points

IN the forex market, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest.



In other markets as US equity trading gets underway shows: