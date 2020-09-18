US stocks mixed in early NY trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P unchanged. Nasdaq up. Dow down

The US stocks are trading mixed in early New York trading.  A snapshot of the major indices 8 or so minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index up 1.6 points or 0.05% at 3358.20
  • NASDAQ index up 31 points or 0.29% at 10941.48
  • Dow industrial average down 38 points or -0.13% at 27873
In other markets as US equity trading gets underway shows:
  • spot gold up $4.20 or 0.21% 1948.26
  • spot silver down $0.19 were -0.76% at $26.83
  • WTI crude oil futures up $0.16 or 0.39% of $41.13 erasing earlier declines.
In the US debt market, yields are near unchanged:
  • 2 year 0.131%, -0.4 basis points
  • 10 year 0.678%, -0.9 basis points
  • 30 year 1.43%, -0 point basis points
IN the forex market, the JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest. 

Forex
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose