US stocks marginally higher in early US trading

Dow trades above and below unchanged. S&P and NASDAQ are higher





A snapshot of the markets 7 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

Dow industrial average up 6 points or 0.01% at 27695



S&P index up 5.2 points or 0.15% the 3406.18



NASDAQ index up 47 points or 0.42% at 11407

In other markets:

spot gold is up $3.58 or 0.19% at $1905.63.

Spot silver is up $0.02 or 0.07% at $24.29



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.30 or 0.78% at $38.86

In the US debt market yields are extending a little more to the downside from early New York levels:

2 year 0.147%, -0.2 basis points



5 year 0.338%, -1.2 basis points



10 year 0.784%, -1.6 basis points



30 year 1.573%, -1.7 basis points

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

the major indices are trading higher after the sharp fall yesterday. The Dow industrial average is trading above and below the unchanged level. The NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside.