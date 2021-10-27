US stocks mixed in early trading

In other markets:

Spot gold is up $4.78 or 0.27% 1797.87



Spot silver is up nine cents or 0.3% at $24.23



WTI crude oil futures are down about dollar and $83.45



Bitcoin is trading below the 60,000 level of $59,101



In the US debt market, yields are sharply lower at the longer end with the 10 and 30 year yields down five basis points or more.











In Europe, the German 10 year is seeing the biggest daily fall since the end of February. It it down nearly 6 basis points at -0.181%. Meanwhile the UK 10 year yield is more of a freefall at -14 basis points at 0.970% after trading as high as 1.1% earlier in the day.











The lower yields are having an impact on the US dollar as the USDJPY and USDCHF stretch to new session lows. The EURUSD is up retesting its 100/200 hour moving averages between 1.1619 and 1.16223.

