US stocks modestly lower
Technical Analysis
Futures employ points of the major three indicesThe premarket for US stocks are predicting a modest decline in the three major indices.
Yesterday a play date selloff tip the balance into the negative for all three indices, after the S&P had reached an intraday all-time high price of 4086.23. The final numbers yesterday showed:
- S&P index -3.97 points or -0.10% at 4073.94
- NASDAQ index -7.214 points or -0.05% at 13698.379
- Dow -96 points or -0.29% at 33430.24