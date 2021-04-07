US stocks modestly lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Futures employ points of the major three indices

The premarket for US stocks are predicting a modest decline in the three major indices.

Yesterday a play date selloff tip the balance into the negative for all three indices, after the S&P had reached an intraday all-time high price of 4086.23. The final numbers yesterday showed:
  • S&P index -3.97 points or -0.10% at 4073.94
  • NASDAQ index -7.214 points or -0.05% at 13698.379
  • Dow -96 points or -0.29% at 33430.24
