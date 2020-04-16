US stocks move higher led by the Nasdaq index

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow lags as Boeing slumps

The US stock indices closed higher on the day led by the Nasdaq index. The S&P  and Dow closed higher as well but the gains were well behind the tech heavy Nasdaq. For the Dow, the blame fall firmly on Boeing which alone fell over 7% on the day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 16.19 points or 0.58% at 2799.55
  • Nasdaq index rose 139.18 points or 1.66% at 8532.36
  • Dow rose 33.33 points or 0.14% at 23537.68


