US stocks move higher led by the Nasdaq index
Dow lags as Boeing slumps
The US stock indices closed higher on the day led by the Nasdaq index. The S&P and Dow closed higher as well but the gains were well behind the tech heavy Nasdaq. For the Dow, the blame fall firmly on Boeing which alone fell over 7% on the day.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 16.19 points or 0.58% at 2799.55
- Nasdaq index rose 139.18 points or 1.66% at 8532.36
- Dow rose 33.33 points or 0.14% at 23537.68