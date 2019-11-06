US stocks move lower after opening higher
Major indices trading in the red
After opening a bit higher, the major indices have moved to the downside in the early trading today. A snapshot of the major indices 6 or so minutes into the opening is currently showing:
- S&P index, -3 points or -0.10% at 3071.5
- NASDAQ index -21 points or -0.26% at 8412.28
- Dow is down 29 points or -0.10% at 27466
in the US debt market yields are lower after sharp run-up over the last 3 trading days:
- 2 year 1.602%, -2.2 basis points
- 10 year 1.824%, -3.3 basis points
- 30 year 2.2959%, -3.9 basis points
The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET later today
In other markets spot gold is up $4.45 or 0.30% at $1487.90. WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged levels at $57.17 (down $0.07 on the day).