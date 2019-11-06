US stocks move lower after opening higher

Major indices trading in the red

After opening a bit higher, the major indices have moved to the downside in the early trading today. A snapshot of the major indices 6 or so minutes into the opening is currently showing:



S&P index, -3 points or -0.10% at 3071.5



NASDAQ index -21 points or -0.26% at 8412.28



Dow is down 29 points or -0.10% at 27466 in the US debt market yields are lower after sharp run-up over the last 3 trading days:



2 year 1.602%, -2.2 basis points



10 year 1.824%, -3.3 basis points



30 year 2.2959%, -3.9 basis points

The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET later today





In other markets spot gold is up $4.45 or 0.30% at $1487.90. WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged levels at $57.17 (down $0.07 on the day).

