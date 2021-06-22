US stocks moving toward highs as the day works toward the close

NASDAQ index on track for a record close. S&P index looks to test its all-time high

As the the stock trading day works toward the close, the NASDAQ index is trading at a new all-time high at 14269.77. That took out the previous all-time high price at 14211.57









The S&P index is pushing closer to its all-time high price at 4257.16. The high price for the day has just reached 4255.84.





The Dow is currently trading up 141 points or 0.42% at 34018 after reaching a high price of 34040.70. It is still short of it's all time high at 35091.56.