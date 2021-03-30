US stocks not liking higher yields in early trading

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

US yields are higher as the market digests the idea of an infrastructure spending will increase more government debt.  As a result, the 10 year yields are higher by about 3.2 bps. 

That has stocks trading lower in the first 1/2 hour of trading in the US.  

The snapshot of the market is showing:

The Nasdaq is leading the way to the downside. The Dow lags, but is still lower on the day. The major indices have not not traded positive on the day with the highs for the day still showing negative readings for each of the major indices. 
