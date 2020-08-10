US stocks open and move higher
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average leads the waythe major stock indices are opening higher led by the Dow industrial average which is up around 0.5%. The NASDAQ is up for the 8th time in 9 days. The S&P index is within 1% of the February record high. The S&P and Dow are up for the 7th day. The Dow is on the longest winning streak since September 2019. The S&P is on its longest winning streak since April 2019.
The snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index up 6.16 points or 0.18% at 3357.45
- NASDAQ index up 7.4 points or 0.07% 11018
- Dow industrial average is up 153 points or 0.54% at 27578
in the US debt market yields remain lower:
- 2 year 0.117%, -1.1 basis points
- 5 year 0.210%, -2.0 basis points
- 10 year 0.547%, -1.4 basis points
- 30 year 1.223%, -1.0 basis points
Spot gold is trading up to $3 or 0.15% at $2038.79
Spot silver is up $0.36 or 1.3% at $28.67
WTI crude oil futures are up $0.98 or 2.3% of $42.20