US stocks open and move higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average leads the way

the major stock indices are opening higher led by the Dow industrial average which is up around 0.5%. The NASDAQ is up for the 8th time in 9 days. The S&P index is within 1% of the February record high. The S&P and Dow are up for the 7th day. The Dow is on the longest winning streak since September 2019. The S&P is on its longest winning streak since April 2019.

The snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index up 6.16 points or 0.18% at 3357.45
  • NASDAQ index up 7.4 points or 0.07% 11018
  • Dow industrial average is up 153 points or 0.54% at 27578
in the US debt market yields remain lower:
  • 2 year 0.117%, -1.1 basis points
  • 5 year 0.210%, -2.0 basis points
  • 10 year 0.547%, -1.4 basis points
  • 30 year 1.223%, -1.0 basis points
Spot gold is trading up to $3 or 0.15% at $2038.79
Spot silver is up $0.36 or 1.3% at $28.67
WTI crude oil futures are up $0.98 or 2.3% of $42.20
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose