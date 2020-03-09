US stocks open down near the 1st circuit breaker level

NASDAQ index -7.12%

the major US stock indices are opening up sharply lower (no surprise). The S&P index is trading down -6.89% currently. There is a 7% circuit breaker at 2764.30. A move to that level would lead to a 15 minute pause in trading.







The NASDAQ index is currently down -7.04%. The Dow industrial average is currently down -7%.







In the US debt market a snapshot of the yield curve currently shows 10 year yields down -33.8 basis points. The 30 year yields are down and even larger -43.4 basis points:









