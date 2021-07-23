US stock indices open higher

Technical Analysis

American Express elites Dow higher after earnings. Intel lower

the major US indices are opening higher. The Dow leads the way higher with a gain of around 0.6%.

The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • Dow industrial average up 228.3 points or 0.66% at 35,051.65
  • S&P index up 19.34 points or 0.44% 4386.82
  • the NASDAQ index up 17.03 points or 0.12% at 14701
American Express leads on the upside with a gain of 4.16% followed by Visa at 1.89% and Boeing at 1.64%. On the downside, Intel is the big loser at -4.61% followed by Honeywell at -1.05% and Procter & Gamble -0.41%.

Snap is up 23.2% and Facebook is up by 2.35% as social media gets a boost after Snaps better than expected earnings after the close. Facebook will report next week.


