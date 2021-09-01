US stocks open higher, led by the NASDAQ index (new record)

We snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow, -10 points or -0.02% at 35349.47



S&P up 7.6 points or 0.17% at 4530.49



NASDAQ up for 65 points or 0.45% at 15324.18



US yields have moved lower after the much weaker than expected ADP report. The tenure yield is down -1.2 basis point at 1.290% after trading as high as 1.334%.











In the forex, the US dollar has moved sharply lower after the weaker data. The CHF is the only major currency that is largely weaker than the greenback at the moment. Earlier today, the dollar was mixed.





