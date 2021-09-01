US stocks open higher, led by the NASDAQ index (new record)
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ hits an all time highThe major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ index reaching an all time high. The Dow is trading above and below the unchanged level.
We snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow, -10 points or -0.02% at 35349.47
- S&P up 7.6 points or 0.17% at 4530.49
- NASDAQ up for 65 points or 0.45% at 15324.18
US yields have moved lower after the much weaker than expected ADP report. The tenure yield is down -1.2 basis point at 1.290% after trading as high as 1.334%.
In the forex, the US dollar has moved sharply lower after the weaker data. The CHF is the only major currency that is largely weaker than the greenback at the moment. Earlier today, the dollar was mixed.
- Spot gold is up about $3.18 or 0.18% at $1816.52.
- Spot silver is up $0.27 or 1.12% at $24.14
- WTI crude oil futures are down $1.10 or -1.58% at $67.41
- Bitcoin is up $457 and $47,617