US stocks open higher, led by the NASDAQ index (new record)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ hits an all time high

The major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ index reaching an all time high. The Dow is trading above and below the unchanged level.

We snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • Dow, -10 points or -0.02% at 35349.47
  • S&P up 7.6 points or 0.17% at 4530.49
  • NASDAQ up for 65 points or 0.45% at 15324.18
US yields have moved lower after the much weaker than expected ADP report. The tenure yield is down -1.2 basis point at 1.290% after trading as high as 1.334%.

US yields are lower
In the forex, the US dollar has moved sharply lower after the weaker data.  The CHF is the only major currency that is largely weaker than the greenback at the moment. Earlier today, the dollar was mixed.

US dollar is lower
  • Spot gold is up about $3.18 or 0.18% at $1816.52.
  • Spot silver is up $0.27 or 1.12% at $24.14
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $1.10 or -1.58% at $67.41
  • Bitcoin is up $457 and $47,617
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose