US stocks open higher after Fed Powell speech
Technical Analysis
Modest rises at the openingThe US stocks are opening higher after Fed Powell's speech where he announced inflation averaging over time.
The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 7.7 points or 0.21% at 3485.67
- NASDAQ index up 17.9 points or 0.17% at 11686.70
- Dow is up 132 points or 0.46% at 28464.70
US yields are lower but off there lowest levels:
- 2 year 0.142%, -0.9 basis points
- 10 year 0.672%, -1.6 basis points
- 30 year 1.397%, -1.5 basis points
spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.31% at $1960.50
spot silver is trading up $0.09 or 0.33% $27.60
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.17 or -0.4% at $43.22