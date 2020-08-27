US stocks open higher after Fed Powell speech

Modest rises at the opening





The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index up 7.7 points or 0.21% at 3485.67



NASDAQ index up 17.9 points or 0.17% at 11686.70



Dow is up 132 points or 0.46% at 28464.70

US yields are lower but off there lowest levels:

2 year 0.142%, -0.9 basis points



10 year 0.672%, -1.6 basis points



30 year 1.397%, -1.5 basis points

spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.31% at $1960.50

spot silver is trading up $0.09 or 0.33% $27.60

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.17 or -0.4% at $43.22

The US stocks are opening higher after Fed Powell's speech where he announced inflation averaging over time.