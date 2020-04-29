US stocks open higher after Gilead news
Technical Analysis
Gains are partially retraced in early tradingThe US stocks open higher on the Gilead news this morning. However about half of the gains have been retraced since the opening.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index +50.04 points or 1.75% at 2913.43. The high price reached 2923.54
- NASDAQ index up 167 points or 1.95% at 8775. The high price reached 8807.07
- Dow industrial average up 375.48 points or 1.56% at 24477. The high price in early trading extended to 24555.20
US yields remain lower but off the lowest levels:
- 2 year 0.195%, -1.5 basis points.
- 5 year 0.346%, -2.8 basis points
- 10 year 0.593%, -1.9 basis points
- 30 year 1.194%, -0.9 basis points
- spot gold is trading down $6.79 or -0.4% at $1701
- WTI crude oil futures for June delivery is up $3 or 24.55% at $15.37. The July contract is up $1.92 or 10.91% at $19.52