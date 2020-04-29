US stocks open higher after Gilead news

Gains are partially retraced in early trading





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index +50.04 points or 1.75% at 2913.43. The high price reached 2923.54



NASDAQ index up 167 points or 1.95% at 8775. The high price reached 8807.07



Dow industrial average up 375.48 points or 1.56% at 24477. The high price in early trading extended to 24555.20

US yields remain lower but off the lowest levels:

2 year 0.195%, -1.5 basis points.



5 year 0.346%, -2.8 basis points



10 year 0.593%, -1.9 basis points



30 year 1.194%, -0.9 basis points

spot gold is trading down $6.79 or -0.4% at $1701



WTI crude oil futures for June delivery is up $3 or 24.55% at $15.37. The July contract is up $1.92 or 10.91% at $19.52



The US stocks open higher on the Gilead news this morning. However about half of the gains have been retraced since the opening.