US stocks open higher after Gilead news

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Gains are partially retraced in early trading

The US stocks open higher on the Gilead news this morning. However about half of the gains have been retraced since the opening.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index +50.04 points or 1.75% at 2913.43. The high price reached 2923.54
  • NASDAQ index up 167 points or 1.95% at 8775. The high price reached 8807.07
  • Dow industrial average up 375.48 points or 1.56% at 24477. The high price in early trading extended to 24555.20
US yields remain lower but off the lowest levels:
  • 2 year 0.195%, -1.5 basis points. 
  • 5 year 0.346%, -2.8 basis points
  • 10 year 0.593%, -1.9 basis points
  • 30 year 1.194%, -0.9 basis points
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading down $6.79 or -0.4% at $1701
  • WTI crude oil futures for June delivery is up $3 or 24.55% at $15.37. The July contract is up $1.92 or 10.91% at $19.52

