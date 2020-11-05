US stocks open higher and look to add on to the 3 day win streak

NASDAQ index leads the way

The US stocks are opening higher as they look to add onto the 3 day win streak seen this week. The NASDAQ is leading the charge the upside at of close to 2%. A snapshot of the market currently shows:







NASDAQ index up 229 points or 1.98% at 11820



S&P index up 60 points or 1.74% at 3503.31



Dow industrial average up 431 points or 1.54% at 28276.



In other markets:



Spot gold is moving higher with the lower dollar. It is currently up $27.30 or 1.43% $1930



spot silver is up $0.93 or 3.93% $24.84.



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.23 or 0.56% at $38.93



In the US debt market, yields are trading near unchanged after moving sharply lower overnight.



2 year 0.148%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.327% unchanged



10 year 0.769%, +0.6 basis points



30 year 1.537%, -0.3 basis points

a snapshot of the currency markets, at the stock opening shows the NZD, AUD and EUR battling it out as the strongest currency pair. The USD is the runaway weakest. The dollars fallen near 0.9% vs. the AUD, NZD and EUR today.









