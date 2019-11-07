US stocks open higher as US-China Phase I closer(?)

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Tariff rollback will be gradual 

The news that China would be willing to rollback the tariffs at a gradual pace as long as they are porportional to both sides, has helped to push US stocks higher on the opening. The snapshot of the changes are showing

  • The S&P index up 15.7 points or 0.51% at 3092.60
  • the NASDAQ index up 56 points or 0.67% at 8467.30
  • The Dow up 172 points or 0.63% at 27665
US yields are also moving higher:
  • 2 year 1.655%, up 4.5 basis points
  • 5 year 1.698%, +6.7 basis points
  • 10 year 1.889%, +6.1 basis points
  • 30 year 2.37%, +5.8 basis points
