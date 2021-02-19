US stocks open higher but back off a little in early trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Modest rebound from the declines seen yesterday

The US stocks are opening higher but have backed off a little in early trading. The gains are retracing some of the declines seen yesterday. The snapshot currently shows

  • S&P index up 8.3 points or 0.21% at 3922
  • NASDAQ index up 53 points or 0.38% 13918.32
  • Dow up 63 points or 0.20% at 3155.25
in other markets:
  • spot gold is trading up $4 or 0.23% at $1780
  • spot silver is up $0.30 or 1.11% at $27.34
  • WTI crude oil futures for April delivery are down $-0.45 or -0.73% at $60.08
  • bitcoin is up $750 or 1.45% of $52,790
in the US debt market, yields are taking higher:
  • 2 year 0.106%, +0.2 basis points
  • 5 year 0.571%, +1.8 basis points
  • 10 year 1.324%, +2.9 basis points
  • 30 year 2.108%, +2.7 basis points
