US stocks open higher but back off a little in early trading

Modest rebound from the declines seen yesterday

The US stocks are opening higher but have backed off a little in early trading. The gains are retracing some of the declines seen yesterday. The snapshot currently shows





S&P index up 8.3 points or 0.21% at 3922



NASDAQ index up 53 points or 0.38% 13918.32



Dow up 63 points or 0.20% at 3155.25

spot gold is trading up $4 or 0.23% at $1780

spot silver is up $0.30 or 1.11% at $27.34



WTI crude oil futures for April delivery are down $-0.45 or -0.73% at $60.08



bitcoin is up $750 or 1.45% of $52,790

in the US debt market, yields are taking higher:

2 year 0.106%, +0.2 basis points



5 year 0.571%, +1.8 basis points



10 year 1.324%, +2.9 basis points



30 year 2.108%, +2.7 basis points

in other markets: