US stocks open higher, but giving up premarket gains

Dow up 38 points

the US stocks are opening higher but have given up a good amount of the premarket gains. The Dow industrial average was up around 100 points at the start of the North American session. It is currently up around 43 points.







A snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are showing:



S&P index up 4.1 points or 0.13% 3116.97



NASDAQ index up 16.8 points or 0.19% at 8584.0



Dow up 43 points or 0.16% at 27695







In the US debt market yields have moved to the upside after better jobless claims and a lower trade deficit. The 2 year is up 2.63 basis points while the 10 year is up 4.5 basis points. Below are the ranges and changes for the different points on the yield curve: