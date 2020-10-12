US stocks open higher but off premarket highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski

Nasdaq leads the way again

The US stocks are opening higher but off the premarket implied highs.   The gains led by the NASDAQ index. The Dow lags.

The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • the S&P index is up 24 points or 0.70% at 3501.10
  • The NASDAQ index is up 150 points or 1.3% at 11730
  • The Dow industrial average is up 80 points or 0.29% at 28670
in other markets:
  • spot gold is down $8.70 or -0.45% at $1921.85
  • spot silver is down $0.14 or -0.51% $25.02
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.64 or -1.58% $39.96
The US bond market is closed today in observance of Columbus Day

