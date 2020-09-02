US stocks open higher but off premarket implied levels
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ and S&P trade at record levels
The US stocks are opening higher but off premarket implied levels. The NASDAQ and S&P index trade at all-time record highs after closing at record highs yesterday (and near highs for the day). The S&P and NASDAQ are higher for the 9th time in 10 trading days.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index up 13.89 points or 0.39% 3540.54
- NASDAQ index is up 77.646 points or 0.65% at 12017.33
- Dow industrial average is up 121.18 points or 0.42% at 28766.84