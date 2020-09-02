US stocks open higher but off premarket implied levels

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ and S&P trade at record levels

The US stocks are opening higher but off premarket implied levels. The NASDAQ and S&P index trade at all-time record highs after closing at record highs yesterday (and near highs for the day). The S&P and NASDAQ are higher for the 9th time in 10 trading days.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
  • S&P index up 13.89 points or 0.39% 3540.54
  • NASDAQ index is up 77.646 points or 0.65% at 12017.33
  • Dow industrial average is up 121.18 points or 0.42% at 28766.84
  
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose