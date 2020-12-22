US stocks open higher but rotate lower in early trading

Dow and S&P now down on the day. The Nasdaq is higher

The broader US stock indices open higher, but have rotated lower in early trading. The S&P is now trading negative after opening higher. The Dow is also negative. The Nasdaq holds onto modest gains.





A snapshot of the market, 6 minutes into the opening shows

S&P index -4.68 points or -0.13% at 3690.24. The high price reached 3698.08



NASDAQ index up 25.542 points or 0.20% at 12768.05. It's high price reached 12786.27



Dow industrial average -91.25 points or -0.30% at 30125.20. It's high price reached 30200.20



a snapshot of other markets as the US stocks opened shows:



Spot gold is up $1.12 or 0.06% at $1878.11.



Spot silver is down $-0.26 or -1.0% at $25.92.



WTI crude oil futures trading down $0.85 or -1.79% at $47.11



Bitcoin on Coinbase is now trading up $347 and $23,500

In the US debt market, yields have tilted more to the downside since the New York opening my about 1 basis point:



2 year 0.116%, -0.4 basis points



5 year 0.367%, -1.3 basis points



10 year 0.918%, -1.7 basis points



30 year 1.654%, -1.8 basis points

In the forex market, the USD has moved higher in early New York trading and took over the top spot for the majors (it is the strongest). The NZD continues to be the weakest of the majors followed by the AUD.







