US stocks open higher despite weaker retail sales

Bad news is good news for inflation/Fed

The US stocks are opening higher despite the weaker than expected retail sales. The market is in a bad news is good news as weaker data gives the Fed more confidence to keep the pedal to the metal, and could lead to lower inflation too. The 10 year yield is lower by -2.2 basis points and -3.4 basis point in the 30 year.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index +33.5 points or 0.81% at 4145.50



NASDAQ index up +147 points or 1.11% at 13270.83



Dow up 195 points or 0.57% at 34210

in other markets:



Spot gold is up $11.65 or 0.63% at 1838.50

Spot silver is up $0.25 or 0.94% $27.34



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.95 or 1.43% at $64.74



bitcoin is up $1291 or 2.6% at $50,626





