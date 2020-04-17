US stocks open higher. Dow and S&P outperform

Recent high flyers give back some gains as normalcy is eyed

The US stocks have open higher with the Dow and S&P outperforming the NASDAQ. The NASDAQ has outperformed recently with Amazon and Netflix moving to all time highs. Those 2 stocks are lower today by 1.7% and 2.8% respectively. Meanwhile Boeing which has been a Dow drag is up over 10% today.





A snapshot of the major indices 5 minutes into the opening is currently showing:



S&P index up 52.58 points or 1.88% at 2852.13. The high did reach 2861.18



NASDAQ index up 98.49 points or 1.15% at 8630.85. Its high reached 8670.305 so far



Dow is up 532 points or 2.26% at 24070.62. The high reached 24150.24.

spot gold $-19.60 or -1.14% at $1698.08



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $2.05 or -10.32% at $17.82. The lows today are trading at the lowest level since 1999.

US yields have turned lower:

2year 0.197%, -0.8 basis points



5 year 0.342%, -1.4 basis points



10 year 0.613%, -1.3 basis points



30 year 1.203%, -1.9 basis points

A look around other markets currently shows: