US stocks open higher led by the NASDAQ index.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ remains on pace for a negative month. S&P near breakeven for the month of May

The major US stock indices are opening higher led by the NASDAQ index. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
  • S&P index +27.68 points or 0.67% at 4183.52
  • Nasdaq +101 points or 0.75% at 13572
  • Dow of 171 points or 0.5% at 34379

Looking at the NASDAQ hourly chart, the 50% midpoint of the move down from the April 28 high comes in at 13607. That is the next target on the topside. The high from Friday's trade reached up to 13616 before rotating lower.

