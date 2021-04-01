US stocks open higher. Nasdaq leads the charge. S&P cracks 4K

Stocks higher to open the new quarter

The US stocks ending the 1Q with gains in the major indices, and to start the 2Q (and April which has good seasonals traditionally) the major indices are opening with positive signs across the board. The S&P index has moved above the 4000 level for the first time ever.









A snapshot of the major indices are showing:

S&P index is up 27 points or 0.68% at 3999

Nasdaq is up 162 points or 1.22% at 13408

Dow is up 112 points or 0.34% at 33092

Gold up $17.10 or 1.01% at $1725.

Silver is up $0.24 or 1.01% $24.66



WTI crude oil futures are up $1.64 or 2.77% $60.80 as hopes for steady production from OPEC+ keeps prices supported

Bitcoin it is trading up about $50 or 0.08% of $59,000 In the US debt market, yields remain lower with the 10 year down -4.7 basis points:



In the forex, the USD as we can from the North American start. The green back is now mostly lower against the major currencies with modest gain versus the CHF, CAD and AUD still. The NZD is the strongest, while the CAD is now the weakest of the majors. As was the case early in the day, the major indices are pretty scrunched together.



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

In other markets as stock trading gets underway: