US stocks open higher. NASDAQ looking to snap a three day decline

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow +95.77 points or 0.29% at 34486

S&P index up 18.06 points or 0.41% of 4377.50



NASDAQ index up 100 points or 0.69% at 14612



In other markets as US trading gets underway:



Spot gold is up $17.19 or 1.0% $1742.33



Spot silver is up 38 cents from 1.81% $21.89



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.20 at $73.63



bitcoin is trading up near $2000 of $43,542



In the US debt market, the yields are modestly changed but off their low levels. The tenure yield is up to 1.541% after trading as low as 1.506%.











A snapshot of the forex market, the AUD is the strongest, while the USD has moved to the weakest of the majors and the dollar move to the upside shows some modest corrective action today. The declines so far are relatively modest but the greenback is still the weakest of the majors.









