US stocks open higher. NASDAQ on track for fourth straight week gain

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

S&P higher after yesterday's all-time high close

US stocks are opening higher:
  • Dow and S&P up for the second consecutive day
  • NASDAQ on track for the fourth straight week gain
  • S&P on track for its third straight week again
  • S&P close yesterday at a record high. On track for a new record today
A snapshot of the market a few minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index up 8.54 points or 0.2% at 4247.62
  • NASDAQ index up 17.9 points or 0.12% at 14037
  • Dow industrial average up 135 points or 0.39% at 34597
