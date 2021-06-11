US stocks open higher. NASDAQ on track for fourth straight week gain
Technical Analysis
S&P higher after yesterday's all-time high closeUS stocks are opening higher:
- Dow and S&P up for the second consecutive day
- NASDAQ on track for the fourth straight week gain
- S&P on track for its third straight week again
- S&P close yesterday at a record high. On track for a new record today
- S&P index up 8.54 points or 0.2% at 4247.62
- NASDAQ index up 17.9 points or 0.12% at 14037
- Dow industrial average up 135 points or 0.39% at 34597