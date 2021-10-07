US stocks open higher. Stocks up for the third day in the last four trading days
Technical Analysis
Can the gains be sustained?
The major US industries are opening higher following yesterday's down and up session (all major indices erased declines of over 1.2%). The equity markets are reacting to the debt limit progress. Dow and S&P closed yesterday higher for the week. Stocks are up three last four trading days.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow is up 400 points or 1.16% at 34815. Yesterday the Dow rose 103.3 points
- S&P is up 48 points or 1.1% 4411.90. Yesterday the S&P rose 17.9 points
- Nasdaq is up 174 points or 1.2% 14675 after yesterday's 68.08 point gain
In other markets:
- Spot gold is trading down $-7.80 or -0.44% at $1754.65
- Spot silver is down $-0.12 or -0.54% $22.46
- WTI crude oil futures are down $-0.63 or -0.81% $76.79
- The price of bitcoin is down $-1100 and $54,179
In the US debt market, yields have moved higher in the early US session with the 10 year trading near high levels at 1.15520%. The five year yield is back above the 1.00% level as well.
A snapshot of the forex market, as stocks open higher shows the AUD is the strongest, while the JPY is the weakest (modest risk on flows):