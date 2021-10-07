US stocks open higher. Stocks up for the third day in the last four trading days

Can the gains be sustained?

The major US industries are opening higher following yesterday's down and up session (all major indices erased declines of over 1.2%). The equity markets are reacting to the debt limit progress. Dow and S&P closed yesterday higher for the week. Stocks are up three last four trading days.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:







Dow is up 400 points or 1.16% at 34815. Yesterday the Dow rose 103.3 points

S&P is up 48 points or 1.1% 4411.90. Yesterday the S&P rose 17.9 points



Nasdaq is up 174 points or 1.2% 14675 after yesterday's 68.08 point gain In other markets: