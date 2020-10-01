US stocks open higher on hope for a stimulus deal

NASDAQ index leads the way





The snapshot of the market 5 minutes into the open is currently showing:

the S&P index up 32.2 points or 0.96% at 3395.30



THe NASDAQ index up 145 points or 1.3% 11312.80

The Dow is up 234 points or 0.85% at 28018 In other markets, the snapshot shows:

spot gold is up near $19 or 1.02% to $1905



spot silver is up $0.40 or 1.72% to $23.64



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.07 or -2.69% to $39.15

In the US debt market, yields remain higher with a marginally higher yield curve:

2 year 0.132%, +0.5 basis points



5 year 0.295%, +1.8 basis points



10 year 0.713%, +3.0 basis points



30 year 1.488%, +3.2 basis points



In the forex market, the order of strongest to weakest has been mixed up vs. the start of the New York session . The NZD is now the strongest (taking the top spot from the AUD). The JPY is the weakest taking over from the USD. The USD has moved higher helped by a break higher in the USDJPY and a break lower in the GBPUSD ( on more Brexit meeting headlines ).



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The major stock indices are opening higher on hopes for a coronavirus stimulus deal. The two sides continue to talk. The "bid to offer" of the deals still seems to be wide, but the clock is ticking and hope springs eternal.