US stocks open mixed. Dow lower. Nasdaq higher.
S&P near unchanged
The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The Nasdaq is up. The Dow is down. The S&P is near unchanged.
A snapshot of the market is showing:
The stock market has more or less shrugged off the CPI data (it was marginally higher on the headline and ex food and energy).
- S&P +1.09 points or 0.03% at 4129.18
- NASDAQ +98.84 points or 0.71% at 13948.63
- Dow down 148 points or -0.44% at 33595
In other markets as stock trading gets underway:
- Spot gold is up $13.50 or 0.78% at $1746
- Spot silver is up $0.57 or 2.3% at $25.38
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.56 or 0.95% $60.27
In the US debt market, yields are mixed and off higher levels. That is helping the NASDAQ stocks move higher. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET later today.
- 2 year 0.160%, -0.5 basis points
- 5 year 0.867%, -1.2 basis points
- 10 year, 1.653%, -1.2 basis points
- 30 year, 2.335%, +0.3 basis points