US stocks open mixed. Dow lower. Nasdaq higher.

S&P near unchanged

The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The Nasdaq is up. The Dow is down. The S&P is near unchanged.





A snapshot of the market is showing:

S&P +1.09 points or 0.03% at 4129.18

NASDAQ +98.84 points or 0.71% at 13948.63



Dow down 148 points or -0.44% at 33595





In other markets as stock trading gets underway:

Spot gold is up $13.50 or 0.78% at $1746



Spot silver is up $0.57 or 2.3% at $25.38

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.56 or 0.95% $60.27

In the US debt market, yields are mixed and off higher levels. That is helping the NASDAQ stocks move higher. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET later today.

2 year 0.160%, -0.5 basis points

5 year 0.867%, -1.2 basis points



10 year, 1.653%, -1.2 basis points

30 year, 2.335%, +0.3 basis points Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The stock market has more or less shrugged off the CPI data (it was marginally higher on the headline and ex food and energy).