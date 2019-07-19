US stocks open higher. S&P index back above 3000
Technical Analysis
Microsoft hits a new record high after earnings beat
The US major stock indices are opening with gains on the back of a beat in earnings from Microsoft after the close yesterday. That stock is trading at new all-time highs (up 2.3% on the day). Boeing is also higher by 2.5% so far.
The snapshot of the major indices a few minutes into the opening are showing:
- The S&P index of 8.10 points or 0.27% at 3003.21. The index is back above the key 3000 level.
- The NASDAQ indexes of 30.46 points or 0.37% at 8237.70
- The Dow is up 76 points or 0.28% at 27299.
In the US debt market, yields are higher:
Gold is down $7.56 at $1438
- 2 year 1.805%, +5 basis points
- five-year 1.806%, +4.0 basis points
- 10 year 2.05%, +2.6 base points
- 30 year 2.581%, +1.7 basis points
WTI crude oil futures are up $.20 at $55.50
IN the forex market a snapshot shows the USD remains the strongest and the EUR remains the weakest (and extending since the NY opening).