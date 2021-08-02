US stocks open higher to start the week/month
Technical Analysis
S&P on a six-month win streak
The major US stock indices are opening higher to start the week/month. The S&P closed higher for the six month in a row on Friday. Will August make it seven?
A snapshot of the market currently shows
In a news Square is to acquire Afterpay four $29 billion and and all stock deal. Square stock is up 4.31% while after pay stock is up 18.77% in early trading.
- Dow industrial average up 165 points or 0.47% at 35100
- S&P index up 25 points or 0.57% at 4420.62
- NASDAQ index up 76.4 points or 0.52% at 14749.48
The Dow leaders today include:
- Caterpillar, +1.6%
- Dow, +1.46%
- travelers, +1.41%
- American Express, +1.33%
Dow losers so far include:
- Amgen, -0.8%
- salesforce, -0.82%
- Procter & Gamble, -0.44%
- Walmart, -0.26%