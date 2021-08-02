US stocks open higher to start the week/month

S&P on a six-month win streak

The major US stock indices are opening higher to start the week/month. The S&P closed higher for the six month in a row on Friday. Will August make it seven?  

A snapshot of the market currently shows

  • Dow industrial average up 165 points or 0.47% at 35100
  • S&P index up 25 points or 0.57% at 4420.62
  • NASDAQ index up 76.4 points or 0.52% at 14749.48
In a news Square is to acquire Afterpay four $29 billion and and all stock deal. Square stock is up 4.31% while after pay stock is up 18.77% in early trading.

The Dow leaders today include:
  • Caterpillar, +1.6% 
  • Dow, +1.46%
  • travelers, +1.41%
  • American Express, +1.33%
Dow losers so far include:
  • Amgen, -0.8%
  • salesforce, -0.82%
  • Procter & Gamble, -0.44%
  • Walmart, -0.26%
