US stocks open higher to start the week/month

S&P on a six-month win streak

The major US stock indices are opening higher to start the week/month. The S&P closed higher for the six month in a row on Friday. Will August make it seven?







A snapshot of the market currently shows







Dow industrial average up 165 points or 0.47% at 35100



S&P index up 25 points or 0.57% at 4420.62



NASDAQ index up 76.4 points or 0.52% at 14749.48







The Dow leaders today include:

Caterpillar, +1.6%

Dow, +1.46%



travelers, +1.41%



American Express, +1.33%

Dow losers so far include: Amgen, -0.8%



salesforce, -0.82%



Procter & Gamble, -0.44%



Walmart, -0.26%

In a news Square is to acquire Afterpay four $29 billion and and all stock deal. Square stock is up 4.31% while after pay stock is up 18.77% in early trading.