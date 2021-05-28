US stocks open higher with relatively modest gains

Its month end too

The US the stock market is opening with relatively modest and similar gains across the major indices. Remember, it is month end today (the stock market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day). That could lead to flow data and increased volatility. A snapshot of the market currently shows:





S&P index up 12.18 points or 0.29% at 4212.81



NASDAQ index is up 56 points or 0.42% at 13793



Dow is up 116 points or 0.34% at 34583 For the month, the Dow and S&P are higher. They are up for the fourth straight month. The NASDAQ is still down:

S&P index, +0.74%



Dow +2.04%

Nasdaq, -1.11%

Spot gold is trading up to dollars and $0.90 or 0.15% at $1899.25.

Spot silver is down nine cents or -0.32% at $27.75.



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.31 or 0.46% at $67.15. The high price reached $67.52. The low price is at $66.74



Bitcoin is down $1500 or -3.89% at $36985

In the US debt market, yields have moved lower with the 10 down -1.1 basis points:







In the forex market, the USD remains the strongest of the majors and the NZD remains as the weakest ( versus the opening levels in the North American session ). The dollar is giving up some of its earlier gains in the most recent hour of trading (and the NZD is given up some of its losses as well).



In other markets as US stock trading gets underway: