US stocks open higher with the Dow industrial average leading the way

Dow industrial average up 195 points or 0.57% at 34117



S&P index up 18.11 points or 0.42% at 4372.30



NASDAQ index up 30.39 points or 0.21% at 14777.56



The NASDAQ is the laggard of the three major indices, but it was the only one that rallied yesterday. The Dow and the S&P are up for just the third time in the past 13 trading sessions.







In other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:







Spot gold up $1.86 or 0.11% at $1775.71.



Spot silver up $0.38 or 1.72% at $22.84.



WTI crude oil futures up $1.12 or 1.59% at $71.62



Bitcoin is trading up $1700 at $42,300.70

In the US debt market, the yields are up marginally.











A snapshot of the forex market shows the AUD is the strongest of the major currencies while the JPY is the weakest. The USD is higher verse the JPY and GBP, and lower - modestly - versus the rest.

















