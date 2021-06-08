US stocks open higher with the NASDAQ stocks leading the way

Dow is trading above and below unchanged

The US stocks are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The Dow is trading above and below unchanged.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index up six points or 0.15% 4232.60



Nasdaq up 62 points or 0.45% 13943.70

Dow is trading down -30 points or -0.10% 34594.93. It traders highs 34659.09. A snapshot of the forex market is showing the CHF is the strongest of the majors, while the GBP is the weakest. The USD is mostly higher with only declines vs the CHF at the moment. That is despite lower yields (but they are now off lows).











2 year 0.152%, -0.2 basis point



10 year 1.531%, -3.7 basis points. The low yield reached 1.5112%



30 year 2.210%, -3.5 basis points Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

US yields are lower but off their lows levels: