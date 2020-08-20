US stocks open lower across the board

A snapshot of the markets 2 minutes into the opening are showing:

S&P index -16.02 points or -0.47% at 3358.83



NASDAQ index -36.28 points or -0.33% at 11110.18

Dow -118.96 points or -0.43% at 27573.92

US yields are still trading lower with the yield curve flattening:



2 year 0.135%, -0.4 basis points



5 year 0.261%, -2.2 basis points



10 year 0.642%, -3.7 basis points



30 year 1.376%, -4.7 basis points

Spot gold is trading up $3.09 or 0.16% at $1932.07. That is well off its high price of $1955.49. The low price extended to $1924.89.







WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1.08 or -2.52% at $41.85. The high price extended to $42.79. Crude oil futures remained below its 200 day moving average at $43.32. The price is not traded above its 200 day moving average since February 20.







In the forex market, the CHF remains the strongest and the NZD remains the weakest (and getting weaker - trading to new lows). The USD has moved higher in early New York trading. The greenback is now higher vs. all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY and CHF.











