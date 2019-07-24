US stocks open lower. Boeing and Caterpillar send Dow lower.

DOJ inquiry on the Big Boys also weighing

The US stock market is open and the major indices are lower. Disappointing earnings from Boeing and Caterpillar are shaving points off the Dow. The Dept of Justice opening up an investitgation of the Big Boys (Amazon, Facebook, Google, Apple I guess would be included) is a concern.



A few minutes into the open are showing:





S&P down -5.17 pointrt or -0.17% at 3000.30. The low reached 2996.82. We are at the high

Nasdaq is down -15 points or -0.18% at 8236.37. The low reached 8226.50

Dow is down -114.15 or -0.42% at 27235

A positive for the market is that Mnuchin and Lighthizer will be heading to Shanghai early next weeks for talks on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is reported that China willl - as a goodwill gesture - buy soybeans from US farmers (for what that is worth).