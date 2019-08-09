US stocks open lower but levels were lower pre-market

Its a long day though

The US stocks are opening lower, but off the pre-market implied low levels from the futures.





The snapshot is showing:





The S&P index is down -8.33 points or -0.28% at 2929.76



the NASDAQ index is down -36.64 points or -0.46% at 8002.512



the Dow industrial average is down -58.52 points or 0.22% at 26319.67



2 year 1.61%, -0.6 basis points



10 year 1.710%, -0.7 basis points



30 year 2.23%, +0.6 basis points

Spot gold is trading down $5.10 or -0.34% at $1495.60

Crude oil futures are trading up one dollar and 81 sensors 3.44% at $54.37

In the US debt market yields are trading above and below the unchanged level: