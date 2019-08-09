US stocks open lower but levels were lower pre-market
The US stocks are opening lower, but off the pre-market implied low levels from the futures.
The snapshot is showing:
In the US debt market yields are trading above and below the unchanged level:
- The S&P index is down -8.33 points or -0.28% at 2929.76
- the NASDAQ index is down -36.64 points or -0.46% at 8002.512
- the Dow industrial average is down -58.52 points or 0.22% at 26319.67
- 2 year 1.61%, -0.6 basis points
- 10 year 1.710%, -0.7 basis points
- 30 year 2.23%, +0.6 basis points
Spot gold is trading down $5.10 or -0.34% at $1495.60
Crude oil futures are trading up one dollar and 81 sensors 3.44% at $54.37