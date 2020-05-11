US stocks open lower but rebounding off early lows

NASDAQ doing better than other indices

The US stocks open lower but are rebounding off early lows. The NASDAQ is leading the way. The Dow lags.

A snapshot 8 minutes into the opening is showing:
  • S&P index -19.5 points or -0.67% at 2910.30. The low reached 2903.44
  • NASDAQ index -22.527 points or -0.25% at 9098.79. The low reached 9053.16. The high is at 9099.39
  • Dow is down -224 points or -0.92% at 24106.44. The Dow is closer to its lows at 24080.78. The high price reached 24256.45.
Stocks leading the decline in the Dow 30 include 
  • American Express, -3.63%
  • DuPont, -3.28%
  • Boeing, -3.04%
  • Bank of America, -2.84%
  • J.P. Morgan, -2.5%
  • Raytheon technologies, -2.08%
On the topside:
  • Intel, +1.28%
  • Walmart, +0.72%
  • Pfizer, +0.70%
  • Merck and Company, +0.46%
  • J&J, +0.30%
