US stocks open lower but rebounding off early lows
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ doing better than other indices
The US stocks open lower but are rebounding off early lows. The NASDAQ is leading the way. The Dow lags.
A snapshot 8 minutes into the opening is showing:
On the topside:
- S&P index -19.5 points or -0.67% at 2910.30. The low reached 2903.44
- NASDAQ index -22.527 points or -0.25% at 9098.79. The low reached 9053.16. The high is at 9099.39
- Dow is down -224 points or -0.92% at 24106.44. The Dow is closer to its lows at 24080.78. The high price reached 24256.45.
Stocks leading the decline in the Dow 30 include
- American Express, -3.63%
- DuPont, -3.28%
- Boeing, -3.04%
- Bank of America, -2.84%
- J.P. Morgan, -2.5%
- Raytheon technologies, -2.08%
- Intel, +1.28%
- Walmart, +0.72%
- Pfizer, +0.70%
- Merck and Company, +0.46%
- J&J, +0.30%