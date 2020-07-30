US stocks open lower. Dow industrial average down 300 points in early trading

NASDAQ index down but performing better





The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index -27.8 points or -0.85% at 3230.75



NASDAQ index -53 points or -0.51% at 10488



Dow -1 310 points or -1.16% at 26230 in the US debt market, yields are lower with the yield curve flattening a bit:

2 year 0.123%, -0.7 basis points



5 year 0.235%, -1.5 basis points



10 year 0.544%, -2.9 basis points



30 years 1.198%, -3.7 basis points

In the forex, the EUR, GBP, and CHF are trading higher vs. the dollar (and at their highest levels of the day). The EURUSD has erased earlier declines and now trades up 6 pips. The GBPUSD is trading at its high for the day (up 55 pips). The USDCHF as erased it earlier gains and trades down -9 pips (lower USD).





The major US indices are opening lower with the Dow industrial average ticking down -300 points at one point in early trading. The NASDAQ index is down but not as much as the Dow or S&P. Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook all report after the close.