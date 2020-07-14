US stocks trading mixed. NASDAQ leads the way to the downside

Outside day, lower close yesterday for the NASDAQ





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index -5.71 points or -0.18% at 3149.51. The early session low reached down to 3135.96



NASDAQ index -11.781 points or -0.11% at 10379.06. The early session low reached 10307.07



Dow +11.73 points or is +0.05% at 26097.52. It's low reached 25994.98

After the NASDAQ index had an outside day MA lower close, and could not sustain earlier premarket gains, the index is opening lower. However we are seeing an early session rebound in the 1st few minutes of trading in volatile trading. After a few minutes of trading. The S&P is also down on the day but rebounding. The Dow industrial average opened lower but is now trading higher. Very volatile trading.