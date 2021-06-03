US stocks open lower. NASDAQ leads to the downside.

A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index -23.8 points or -0.57% at 4184.92



NASDAQ index -112 points or -0.81% at 13645



Dow -173 points or -0.5% at 34428



The better data today sent the US dollar higher. It is the strongest of the major currencies. The AUD and NZD are neck and neck in the race for the weakest currency of the day.









The price of gold has moved further to the downside since the North American opening. It is currently down $-34.50 or -1.82% at $1873.59. That is just off the low price for the day $1873.22. The high price reached $1909.70.





The 10 year yield is now higher by 2.0 basis points at 1.6079%.





The Markit US services PMI for May (F) is do out at 9:45 AM ET. The preliminary came in at 70.1. The estimate is for that to remain at 70.1.





The more followed ISM services index for May will be released at the top of the hour with expectations of 63.2 versus 62.7 in April.