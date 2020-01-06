US stocks open lower on increased geopolitical tensions

Gold is higher. Stocks a lower. Yields are moving back to the downside

As geopolitical tensions increase, the US stock market is opening lower (but rebounding a bit in early trading). On Friday shares fell as well after the US killed Iran's defense mastermind Soleimani. Stocks have the largest two day loss since early December.







The snapshot of the markets 3 minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index -13.71 points or -0.42% at 3221.14. The low reached 3214.64. We are currently trading near highs



NASDAQ index -54.93 points or -0.61% at 8965.83. The low reached 8943.50



Dow is trading down -139.35 points or -0.49% at 28495.53. The low reached 28418.63

spot gold is trading up $22.16 or 1.43% at $1574.35

WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.31 or 0.49% at $63.37 in the US debt market, yields are moving back to the downside (modestly though). The 10 year yield is down -1.9 basis points at 1.769%. The low yield reach 1.759%. The high yield extended up to 1.792%.





In other markets,