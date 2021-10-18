US stocks open lower underpinned by rising oil prices/slower China/higher yields
Technical Analysis
Dow down -0.5% leads the wayThe major US stock indices are opening lower being underpin by rising oil prices, slower China growth, and higher yields.
A snapshot of the market is showing:
- Dow industrial average -196.05 points or -0.56% at 35098.72
- S&P index -18.75 points or -0.42% at 4452.63
- NASDAQ index -51.97 points or -0.35% at 14845.37
in other markets,:
- Spot gold is trading up $1.16 or 0.07% at $1767.61. It found resistance against $1800 last week
- Spot silver is trading down four cents or -0.17% at $23.22
- Bitcoin is trading at $61,508
in the US debt market, the five year yield is up 4.1 basis points that 1.1634%. That is below the high 1.193%, but above the low at 1.137%. The shorter end of the curve continues to price and tightening's. Expectations are the US would start to tighten in November of next year.