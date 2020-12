NASDAQ down near 100 points on the day





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index -15 points or -0.41% at 3647.23



NASDAQ index down -105 points or -0.05% 12248.25



Dow industrial average -205 points or -0.68% the 29620.10

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

T for he US stocks are opening lower with the NASDAQ leading the way with near 8 100 point decline.