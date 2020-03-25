US stocks open mixed

Dow leads the way as Boeing is the star

The major stock indices are opening mixed. The Dow leads the way as Boeing is the star (up 20% on the day) on the back of the Senate deal.





The snapshot of the markets currently shows:

NASDAQ index unchanged at 7417.90



S&P also trading near unchanged levels at 2447

Dow is up 238 points or 1.11% at 20948

spot gold down $17 or -1.06% $1614.80



WTI crude oil futures trading down $0.65 or -2.62% at $23.38

in the US debt market yields are lower:

2 year 0.345%, -2.5 basis points



5 year 0.512%, -0.8 basis points



10 year 0.822%, -2.4 basis points



30 year 1.373%, -2.2 basis points

