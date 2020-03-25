US stocks open mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow leads the way as Boeing is the star

The major stock indices are opening mixed. The Dow leads the way as Boeing is the star (up 20% on the day) on the back of the Senate deal.  

The snapshot of the markets currently shows:
  • NASDAQ index unchanged at 7417.90
  • S&P also trading near unchanged levels at 2447
  • Dow is up 238 points or 1.11% at 20948
a snapshot of other markets as stocks trading gets underway shows:
  • spot gold down $17 or -1.06% $1614.80
  • WTI crude oil futures trading down $0.65 or -2.62% at $23.38
in the US debt market yields are lower:
  • 2 year 0.345%, -2.5 basis points
  • 5 year 0.512%, -0.8 basis points
  • 10 year 0.822%, -2.4 basis points
  • 30 year 1.373%, -2.2 basis points
