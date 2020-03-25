US stocks open mixed
Technical Analysis
Dow leads the way as Boeing is the star
The major stock indices are opening mixed. The Dow leads the way as Boeing is the star (up 20% on the day) on the back of the Senate deal.
The snapshot of the markets currently shows:
a snapshot of other markets as stocks trading gets underway shows:
- NASDAQ index unchanged at 7417.90
- S&P also trading near unchanged levels at 2447
- Dow is up 238 points or 1.11% at 20948
- spot gold down $17 or -1.06% $1614.80
- WTI crude oil futures trading down $0.65 or -2.62% at $23.38
in the US debt market yields are lower:
- 2 year 0.345%, -2.5 basis points
- 5 year 0.512%, -0.8 basis points
- 10 year 0.822%, -2.4 basis points
- 30 year 1.373%, -2.2 basis points