US stocks open with mixed results

Lasted day of the month. Last day of the quarter. Last day of 1st half of the year

The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The S&P index is trading near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is up modestly. The Dow industrial average is down modestly.

A snapshot of the numbers a few minutes to the opening is showing:
  • S&P index +1.57 points or 0.05% at 3054.87
  • NASDAQ index up 16 points or 0.16% at 9889.30
  • Dow industrial average down at -37 points or -0.15% at 25560
