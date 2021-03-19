US stocks open mixed
Technical Analysis
Nasdaq up modestly. S&P and Dow down modestly
The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The S&P are down modestly. The Nasdaq is rebounding modestly after yesterday's plunge.
A snapshot of the market 3 minutes into the open are showing:
- S&P is down -1.69 points or -0.04% at 3913.77
- NASDAQ index is up 44.55 points or +0.34% at 13160.71
- Dow industrial average is down -97.64 points or -0.30% at 32764.66
In the forex market, the USD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest.
- Spot gold is trading unchanged at $1736.50
- Spot silver is up eight cents or +0.35% $26.16
- WTI crude oil futures are down $0.43 or -0.72% at $59.57. The low reached $59.06 today continuing the slide from yesterday
- Bitcoin it is up $980 or 1.71% of $58,505
in the US debt market, yields are back higher after the Fed SLR announcement:
- 2 year 0.157%, +0.4 basis points. The low yield reached 0.1512%
- 5 year 0.882%, +2.0 basis points. THe low yield reached 0.8316%
- 10 year 1.729%, +2.3 basis points. The low yield reached 1.6679%
- 30 year 2.452%, +0.3 basis points. The low yield reached 2.392%