US stocks open mixed

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Nasdaq up modestly. S&P and Dow down modestly

The US stocks are opening with mixed results.  The S&P are down modestly. The Nasdaq is rebounding modestly after yesterday's plunge.

A snapshot of the market 3 minutes into the open are showing:
  • S&P is down -1.69 points or -0.04% at 3913.77
  • NASDAQ index is up 44.55 points or +0.34% at 13160.71
  • Dow industrial average is down -97.64 points or -0.30% at 32764.66
In the forex market, the USD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest.  

US dollar is stronger
  • Spot gold is trading unchanged at $1736.50
  • Spot silver is up eight cents or +0.35% $26.16
  • WTI crude oil futures are down $0.43 or -0.72% at $59.57. The low reached $59.06 today continuing the slide from yesterday
  • Bitcoin it is up $980 or 1.71% of $58,505
in the US debt market, yields are back higher after the Fed SLR announcement:
  • 2 year 0.157%, +0.4 basis points. The low yield reached 0.1512%
  • 5 year 0.882%, +2.0 basis points. THe low yield reached 0.8316%
  • 10 year 1.729%, +2.3 basis points. The low yield reached 1.6679%
  • 30 year 2.452%, +0.3 basis points. The low yield reached 2.392%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose