US stocks open mixed

Nasdaq up modestly. S&P and Dow down modestly

The US stocks are opening with mixed results. The S&P are down modestly. The Nasdaq is rebounding modestly after yesterday's plunge.





A snapshot of the market 3 minutes into the open are showing:

S&P is down -1.69 points or -0.04% at 3913.77

NASDAQ index is up 44.55 points or +0.34% at 13160.71



Dow industrial average is down -97.64 points or -0.30% at 32764.66

In the forex market, the USD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest.





Spot gold is trading unchanged at $1736.50

Spot silver is up eight cents or +0.35% $26.16

WTI crude oil futures are down $0.43 or -0.72% at $59.57. The low reached $59.06 today continuing the slide from yesterday



Bitcoin it is up $980 or 1.71% of $58,505

in the US debt market, yields are back higher after the Fed SLR announcement:

