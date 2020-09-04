US stocks open mixed after stronger US jobs report.

Dow up. S&P near unchanged. NASDAQ down





The snapshot of the markets 4 minutes into the opening currently shows:

S&P index up 18.74 points or 0.54% at 3473.80. It's low price reached 3453.60.



NASDAQ index up 56 points or 0.49% at 11514.73. The low price reached 11395.48..



Dow industrial average up 180 points or 0.64% at 28473.02



The US stocks opened mixed but are rebounding in early New York trading. The NASDAQ open lower but is now trading higher. The S&P index also traded above and below unchanged but is now higher. The Dow industrial average has led the way to the upside but is moving sideways as flows head back into technology.